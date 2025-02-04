Seafront tourist attraction bought by hospitality chain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seafront tourist attraction which closed suddenly after facing a series of financial problems has been bought by a hospitality chain.

Nightcap, which runs more than 40 venues including The Cocktail Club and Tonight Josephine bars, confirmed it had purchased observation tower Brighton i360 on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Nightcap takes over the remaining 115-year lease of the i360.

It comes after Brighton and Hove City Council agreed to write off the i360’s £51 million debt last month so that it could be sold and get back in business.

Brighton i360 had filed for administration after it failed to find a buyer, just days before Christmas last year, closing with immediate effect and making 109 employees redundant.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader of the Labour-run Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We are delighted that Nightcap has taken such a keen interest in revitalising the i360, and their passion and commitment to the city is evident. We think this is the best option for the city – giving a fresh start for the attraction, and helping to ensure this important stretch of seafront can thrive.”

Sarah Willingham, founder and chief executive of Nightcap and former Dragon on Dragons’ Den, said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome the i360 to the Nightcap family and delighted that Brighton and Hove City Council has paved the way for us to keep this iconic landmark open.

“We pass the i360 every day and were as disappointed as everyone else when it went into administration and no buyer was found. The impact of its closure would have been catastrophic to our local businesses and a blemish on this important part of the Brighton seafront. We hope we will get the support of our tight knit local community as we embark on this new chapter for the i360.”