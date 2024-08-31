What the papers say – September 1

Support truly

Political issues dominate the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

Teachers’ unions have urged the government to scrap testing pupils on times table and “strip back” grammar exams, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

The Sunday Times leads on pledges from the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to crack down on school absences, promising more fines for parents who let their children stay home without good reason.

The Sunday Express focuses on warnings from pub landlords that Labour’s outdoor smoking crackdown could lead to “violence” outside venues.

New research finds most people believe they need to spend money on private healthcare because of long NHS queues, according to The Observer.

A special investigation from The Independent explores alleged systemic failures to stop a known abuser from murdering two women in 16 months.

The Mail on Sunday says Prince Harry has sought advice from former aides on returning from royal exile.

The Sunday Mirror says Netflix is planning a documentary about convicted killer Lucy Letby, featuring experts who doubt the verdict.

Former Eastenders star Daniella Westbrook says she was targeted by serial predator Jimmy Savile, according to the Star on Sunday.