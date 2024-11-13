MP calls for all workplaces to have domestic abuse policies to support survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An MP has called for every workplace to have domestic abuse policies in place to ensure survivors receive “life-changing support”.

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said there is more employers can do and more the Government can do to support those going through “a very difficult time in their life”.

Independent MP Apsana Begum, who lost the Labour whip in July for backing an SNP motion on welfare policy, also raised concerns about the persisting gender pay gap.

The Poplar and Limehouse MP told the Commons: “The APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group) for domestic abuse and violence was reconstituted this week and as chair I’m pleased to report back that at our first meeting we heard from survivors and organisations supporting those survivors who are in the workplace.

“The minister will be aware that the gender pay gap persists and does she agree with me that more could be done to support survivors in the workplace, such as having domestic abuse policies in every workplace and considerations of paid leave and flexible working?

There is more we can ask of employers, there's more that we too as Government are committed to achieving Bridget Phillipson, equalities minister

“So that survivors can get the life-changing support that they need and continue to stay at work.”

During women and equalities questions, Ms Phillipson replied: “I agree with (Ms Begum), and I would just add to her, before I came to this place, I ran a women’s refuge for women and children affected by domestic violence.

“During that time I saw some really good examples of where employers were able to support women going through a very difficult time in their life.

“There is more we can ask of employers, there’s more that we too as Government are committed to achieving, especially around areas such as the gender pay gap action plan that we will be taking forward and halving violence against women and girls.”

Elsewhere, equalities minister Jess Phillips said it is a “total myth” that victims of rape and sexual assault cannot get mental health support while they are waiting to give evidence in court.

This came in response to Independent MP Shockat Adam, who said a constituent of his, who had been raped in 2021, had been told she could not access mental health support while waiting for her trial in 2026.

The Leicester South MP said: “A constituent of mine came to see me a couple of weeks ago due to stress, as you can imagine, she was the victim of rape in 2021. She has now been given a date in 2026 for her final verdict to be heard. I am sure that the whole house will agree with me that is completely unacceptable.

“The question I would like to ask the minister is that she has been denied access to mental health support during this time because it may impact her defence, so, I would like to ask the minister what her thoughts on this matter is?”

Ms Phillips replied: “I would like to say very clearly from this despatch box that if awaiting trial, it is a total myth that you cannot access mental health support.

“I would like that to be stamped out for good across all agencies. It is something that has crept in over the years… and I ran a rape crisis service that definitely served people waiting trial.

“So, I would very much, as her member of Parliament, push back on that assertion and say that is certainly not the policy.”