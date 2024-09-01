Number of children missing school an ‘epidemic’, Education Secretary says

Support truly

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has described the number of children missing school as an “absence epidemic”.

Ahead of pupils’ return to the classroom next week, Ms Phillipson warned she will make no “apologies” for fining parents with frequently absent children.

In the Sunday Times, Ms Phillipson said her first priority is to create a welcoming environment for pupils in a bid to improve attendance.

She added that too many parents allow children time off for holidays, birthdays or a “runny nose”.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) published earlier this year said nearly two in five (37%) pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are “persistently absent”, meaning they miss at least one day of school per fortnight on average.

It noted a spike in absences compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, with students now missing 14 days of school per year on average.

During the general election, Labour promised to cut almost half a million days of school absence as part of its plan to deliver free breakfast clubs in primary schools in England.

In June, Ms Phillipson said breakfast clubs are proven to “get those regularly missing class back into school – giving them a great start to their day and getting them ready to learn”.

The Commons has previously supported the School Attendance (Duties of Local Authorities and Proprietors of Schools) Bill, which would require local councils in England to promote regular attendance and reduce absences at schools.

But the Bill did not reach the House of Lords before the general election and failed to become law.

At the time, Conservative former minister Vicky Ford, who sponsored the Bill, raised concerns about the increase in absences after the pandemic and said “over a million children or young children are persistently absent or worse”.

Shadow education secretary, Damian Hinds, said: “Boosting school attendance was a top priority for the last Conservative government.

“That is why we increased fines issued to parents for unauthorised absences and drew up new statutory guidance to make clear to schools and local authorities when they must consider issuing penalties – both of which will come into effect this week.

“We will hold the Government to account in ensuring local councils act to tackle school absenteeism and drive-up standards in the classroom.”