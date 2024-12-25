Sir Brian May and Kylie Minogue among stars sharing Christmas messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Brian May, Kylie Minogue and and Sir Paul McCartney are among the host of famous faces to share festive well-wishes on Christmas Day.

The Queen guitarist, 77, treated fans to a video of him playing guitar while singing a festive song.

Alongside the clip shared to Instagram, he wrote: “Just a little gift for you guys, with no strings attached – well, except for the 12 strings on this gorgeous Gibson Bri model guitar!”

He added: “Here’s wishing you all a peaceful Christmas season.”

Australian singer Minogue made a reference to classic Christmas film Love Actually in her post when she held up cue cards with her festive message reading: “Hi lovers, I just wanted to say I love you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

“Thank you so much for everything this year and always! Love Kylie x”

Beatles star Sir Paul posted a photo of him and wife Nancy Shevell wrapped up warm as they posed near the large sparkling Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

“Happy Christmas all round the world and have a heck of a Hanukkah,” Sir Paul wrote on his post which also featured a photo of a lit menorah to mark the Jewish holiday Hanukkah which begins on December 2025 this year.

Victoria Beckham posed alongside her husband David on a staircase for their holiday photo on Instagram.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer donned a sleek black gown which a train and long sleeves, while former England captain David wore a black tuxedo with a white bow tie.

“Happy Christmas! Kisses from all of us xxxxxx” she wrote alongside the post and tagged her husband and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The Spice Girls official account also shared a festive throwback photo of Beckham alongside Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown to celebrate the season.

“Wishing all of our amazing fans a very Merry Christmas!”, the post added.

US model Chrissy Teigen revealed she was celebrating Christmas with her husband, US singer-songwriter John Legend, and their four children in London this year.

Alongside family snaps in which the children were dressed in matching festive pyjamas, she wrote: “Christmas morning in London! Merry Christmas, guys. We love you so much.

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher were among the mothers revealing the excitement in their household on Christmas morning.

Former Gogglebox star Moffatt shared a video of her young son tearing through wrapping paper to reveal his new toys, writing: “The most magical Christmas morning, with sing-along as & an early 5am rise ha.”

She added: “Hope everyone has the most wonderful day love from my family to yours.”

Fletcher revealed her three children with McFly singer Tom Fletcher had them awake by 6am.

“Sending love to you all, whether you’re celebrating the day or trying to avoid it”, she added.

“I hope today is kind and offers you something that warms your heart.”

Meanwhile, US socialite Paris Hilton opted to send her season greetings with a series of risque photos in which she concealed her body with only a large red ribbon while dressed in red, fluffy lingerie.