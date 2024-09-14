Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with murder after serious assault in Essex

William Warnes
Saturday 14 September 2024 07:03
Police have charged a man with murder (PA)
Police have charged a man with murder (PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been charged with murder after another man died following a serious assault in Brentwood, Essex Police said.

Officers were called to an address on Ingrave Road shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday following reports of an assault.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are aware, police said.

John Moore, 38, of Ingrave Road, Brentwood, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Officers are maintaining a scene and presence in the area while enquiries continue, police said. A murder investigation is being led by the Serious Crime Directorate.

Detective Inspector Lisa Hurrell said: “Our work is continuing today and officers will also continue to provide a visible presence and reassurance within the community.

“We urge members of the public to speak to officers if they have any concerns.

“Whenever an incident of this nature occurs, no matter how rare they are, there is very understandable concern.

“But we responded very quickly to what we understand to have been an isolated incident of violence and we are confident there is no ongoing threat to the wider community in Brentwood.”

