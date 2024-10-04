What the papers say – October 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Foreign and domestic politics feature heavily on Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail leads on the UK handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following decades of debate.

Meanwhile, The Times says Sir Keir Starmer defied US warnings in handing the islands over.

The Daily Telegraph splashes on calls from former prime minister Boris Johnson to hold a referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In foreign affairs news, i and Financial Times both focus on a potential oil price spike after Joe Biden claimed he was “discussing” potential retaliatory strikes on facilities in Iran with Israel.

Dame Esther Rantzen hopes assisted dying will be legalised in her lifetime after an MP pledged to introduce a Bill, the Daily Express reports.

And The Guardian splashes on the private member’s Bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, hailed as a “historic vote” on end-of-life care.

Metro leads on the court case of a doctor suspected of making a chemical weapon and posing as a nurse to kill his stepfather.

The Daily Mirror interviews a teen battling a rare form of cancer who met the Princess of Wales this week.

In entertainment news, The Sun claims classic game show Bullseye is making its TV return with Freddie Flintoff as host.

Lastly, the Daily Star says a “sun burp” due to hit Earth on Saturday could “send phones and Wi-Fi bonkers”, telling readers “it’ll be a good day to buy a newspaper”.