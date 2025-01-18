Drafts of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man sell for more than £400,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Dylan’s typewritten drafts for his hit song Mr Tambourine Man have sold for more than £400,000 after they went under the hammer in America.

The two yellow sheets of paper contain three progressive drafts of the lyrics, with annotations made in Dylan’s hand on the third draft of the song which he released in 1965.

They went to sale on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee with an estimated price tag of between 400,000 to 600,000 US dollars (£328,461 to £492,691), finally selling for 508,000 US dollars (£417,145).

The lyrical drafts were among 60 items that were up for sale in the dedicated auction for acclaimed musician Dylan, with 50 pieces from the personal collection of American music journalist Al Aronowitz.

A 1968 oil painting created and signed by Dylan also met its estimate of 200,000 to 300,000 US dollars (£164,230 to £246,345) as it went for 260,000 dollars (£213,499).

The artwork, which depicts a figure in bold colours and in a cubist style, was produced by the US star at the beginning of his artistic endeavours after his first wife Sara gifted him oil paints for his 27th birthday.

Also among the high value lots was a 1983 Fender Telecaster electric guitar which was owned and played by Dylan before he gifted it to famed amplifier technician and musician Cesar Diaz.

The instrument surpassed its estimate of 80,000 to 120,000 US dollars (£65,692 to £98,538), achieving 222,250 US dollars (£182,501) at auction.

A number of sketches by Dylan also soared past their estimated price tags, including one of a hand on a memo pad from The Plaza hotel in New York City.

It was expected to sell for 1,500 to 2,500 US dollars (£1,231 to £2,052), but went under the hammer for a staggering 88,900 dollars (£73,000).

A Levi’s denim jacket hand embellished with velvet, lace and other patches worn by Dylan in the 1987 musical drama film Hearts Of Fire also went for 25,400 dollars (£20,857).

The sale also included a 1963 handbill from his first major headline performance at Town Hall in New York City, early vintage photographs and a signed harmonica.

The collection of 60 items brought in nearly 1.5 million dollars (£1,231,710) in sales, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Aronowitz’s son Myles previously noted how his father was an “incredible connector” who had helped introduce Dylan to US poet and writer Allen Ginsberg and the Beatles.

“He wasn’t just a writer with a powerbase as a New York columnist; Al had this unique kind of magic”, he said.

“He made these introductions that went on to shape culture itself. It was more than power or influence – there was something truly magical about what he did.

“The collection represents my father’s instinctive ability to identify and connect with greatness.

“Each item is evidence of this, and how with his magic, he literally brought you into the room.”

Executive director and co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan, described it as a “fantastic auction with outstanding sales”.

He added: “We’re honoured to highlight this truly unique collection with so many historic Bob Dylan items from the grandfather of rock journalism, Al Aronowitz.

“Today’s white glove auction just reinforces the extraordinary impact and everlasting love that people have for Dylan, which transcends generations.”

The Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive & More auction took place on Saturday at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.