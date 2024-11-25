Man shot dead in Birmingham named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 27-year-old man who was shot dead in Birmingham on Friday night has been named by West Midlands Police.

Raad Asmael was found injured inside a car on Rotton Park Road, at the junction of City Road in Edgbaston, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man found injured at a nearby bus stop was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The family of Mr Asmael said in a statement: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to him we shall return. Our beloved husband, son, father and brother.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area, to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison said: “Our thoughts are with Raad’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened.

“The shooting took place near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you have information which can help our investigation progress.

“If so, please get in touch urgently.”