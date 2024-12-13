Woman injured on fairground ride describes moment it ‘crashed to the ground’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman who was injured when a Christmas fairground ride “crashed to the ground” in Birmingham city centre has described the moment it plummeted.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride “failed and crashed” in Centenary Square on Thursday evening, while another 11 patients were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

A police cordon remained in place around the ride, which is 55m high, a Ferris wheel, and another ride in the square on Friday morning.

Louise Brown, who works for the BBC in Birmingham, suffered injuries to her face, legs and arms, she told BBC News.

She said: “This can never happen again – we are in shock and all I can think of is what if my kids were on the ride.

“We were on it having fun and then it just crashed to the ground.

“It went backwards first though, which I’ve never seen it do before”.

She added that the ride was “still quite high” before it dropped and she “felt pain”.

Emergency services were called to the square at 7.30pm and two ambulances and five paramedics were sent to the scene.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, crews found 13 patients.

“Two women were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

“Nine women and three men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “We appreciate the concern around this incident and are working with the relevant authorities.

“We also have specialists attending the site today. There will be an investigation to establish what happened.”

Danter Attractions, who manage the ride, declined to comment when contacted about the incident.