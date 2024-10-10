Cadbury World chocolatiers create edible pumpkin patch for Halloween

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



After weeks of work, Cadbury World has unveiled its first ever chocolate pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween season.

The display features 30 pumpkins made from milk and white chocolate, each weighing 800g with their own unique details.

Made for “spooky season”, some sport traditional Halloween messages, while one covered in white chocolate footprints bears the message: “Smell my feet”.

Cadbury World’s chocolatiers spent weeks making the autumnal creations, which altogether equate to 533 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.The edible exhibit will feature at the main entrance of Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, from October 5 to 31 – where guests can purchase their own handcrafted chocolate pumpkin.

“Our pumpkins are made in a mould,” chocolatier Dawn Jenks explained to the PA news agency.

“We snap them together with a magnet once we pour the Dairy Milk chocolate in, they go on a spinning machine and the best part is we hand decorate them all.

“All of our pumpkins are unique, every one is made by hand and hand decorated so no two are the same – we have Day of the Dead ones, we have floral ones, ones with ghosts, spiders they’re all different.”

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at the attraction said: “It always amazes me how talented the chocolatiers are here at the attraction and the beautiful creations they hand-craft every year.

“But, the time, patience, and intricacy that has gone into creating hundreds of these detailed hand-crafted pumpkins, made purely out of Cadbury chocolate, really is spectacular.

“We have plenty of choc-tastic activities at the attraction this Halloween and the unveiling of the first-ever chocolate pumpkin patch is the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.”