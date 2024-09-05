MP signals desire to bring assisted dying reform Bill to the Commons

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Reforms to assisted dying laws could be debated in the Commons after an MP signalled his intention to bring forward a proposed law.

Labour’s Jake Richards said his first preference for a private member’s bill (PMB) would be to “reform our archaic assisted dying laws” after he secured one of the top 20 spots to introduce a proposal to the Commons.

The Rother Valley MP missed out on a top seven spot in the PMB ballot, which would have guaranteed him a day’s debate, but he was drawn in 11th position, meaning he is likely to secure some parliamentary time on a Friday sitting to debate a Bill of his choice.

Assisting someone to end their life is currently a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Former Labour justice secretary Lord Falconer of Thoroton has introduced the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill in the House of Lords, which is expected to be debated in mid-November.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also previously acknowledged the need to debate the divisive issue, but said he is “uncharacteristically undecided” on the topic.

Mr Richards, writing on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said: “Happy to have made the Private Members’ Bill ballot.

“Subject to procedure and those ahead of me, I’ve made it clear that my first preference for a bill would be to reform our archaic assisted dying laws, working with @dignityindying and others.

“The time has come.”

Ross Hendry, chief executive of Christian Action, Research and Education, which is opposed to a change in the law, said what he described as assisted suicide “undermines human dignity and puts vulnerable groups at greater risk of abuse and harm”.

This is likely going to be the first step in changing the law to give adults a compassionate and dignified choice at the end of their lives Nathan Stilwell, My Death, My Decision

He added: “UK politicians should ensure that investment and infrastructure are in place to ensure high-quality palliative care for all people. The UK has huge work to do in this area, given a chronic underfunding of this aspect of healthcare.

“We’d also emphasise the need to enhance suicide prevention, and work towards a society where all lives are considered.”

But Nathan Stilwell, from campaign group My Death, My Decision, said: “This is likely going to be the first step in changing the law to give adults a compassionate and dignified choice at the end of their lives.”

The prospect of legalising assisted death has increasingly been in the spotlight, with moves being made elsewhere in the British Isles, and the revelation from TV star Dame Esther Rantzen, who has cancer, that she has joined Dignitas.

Labour secured 15 out of 20 PMB spots in Thursday’s ballot, leaving the Conservatives with none.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Spen Valley, has the first opportunity to table a draft law of her choosing.

Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Max Wilkinson has the second opportunity and told the PA news agency that the ballot “might be the first raffle I’ve ever won”.

Also among the first seven MPs to be drawn were Labour’s former shadow defence secretary Clive Lewis and the Traditional Unionist Voice’s sole MP Jim Allister.

A total of 458 MPs entered this session’s random draw.

The successful MPs are expected to present their Bills to the Commons on October 16.