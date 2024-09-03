Danger Mouse writer Brian Trueman dies aged 92

Support truly

Danger Mouse writer Brian Trueman has died aged 92, his representative confirmed to the PA news agency.

His son Jonathan Trueman announced the death of his father in a Facebook post, saying said he died in Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport on Sunday night “after a short illness”.

“If you knew him, we’re sure you’ll appreciate that he wouldn’t want a sentimental tribute here,” he said.

“But we’re equally sure that, if you knew him, you’ll know just how much he’ll be missed.”

Trueman spent 20 years at Granada TV and whilst there he wrote and presented TV series Cinema and conceived, produced, wrote and presented House For The Future.

However, he was best known for his work writing for animation company Cosgrove Hall Films, particularly Chorlton And The Wheelies, some of the scripts for Count Duckula, and the original Danger Mouse episodes, which were voiced by Sir David Jason.

Cosgrove Hall Films Archive paid tribute to Trueman on Instagram, saying: “We’re very sad to hear of the passing of Brian Trueman.

“For many years Brian worked for Cosgrove Hall Films as writer, voice actor and narrator.

“Brian’s writing and humour had the unique ability to appeal to both adults and children, which contributed to the success of Cosgrove Hall series such as Danger Mouse, The Wind In The Willows, Jamie And The Magic Torch.

“Brian was born locally, and he was always happy to share stories of his career, even in later life.

“He spoke at our Puppet Masters conference a couple of years ago.

“Our thoughts are with his family this week as we remember what a legend he was.”

Trueman’s son Ben posted to X: “We are absolutely blown away and deeply moved by the kind and affectionate messages here.

“It’s really wonderful to know that he and his work are remembered fondly. Thank you, all.”