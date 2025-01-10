Homecoming for family of Belfast man found dead in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a Belfast man found dead in Spain have had an emotional homecoming.

Billy George, whose son John, had been on holiday in Alicante when he went missing last month, said he would have stayed if John’s body had not been found.

The 37-year-old father of two from west Belfast was last in touch with his family on December 14.

He was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

His parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland, were involved in the search operation.

A body was found earlier this week which Spanish police believe is that of John George.

His family arrived in Belfast International Airport on Friday afternoon to be greeted by crowds of supporters who clapped and came forward to embrace them.

Mr George told those gathered they are determined to bring his son home to claps and cheers, as well as chants of “justice for John”.

He told the PA news agency they were overwhelmed by the support, adding “I don’t know how we can ever repay all these people”.

“Many have been with me from day dot to find John, three and a half weeks, nearly into the fourth week,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have come home today if I had not got John.

“I’d have still got up every morning, put my boots on and searched fields.

“We had no leads, we had nothing.

“We did this ourselves as a family.

“I hate walking and I walked for eight hours a day, even when it got dark I wanted to get torches but was told it was too dangerous – I would do anything to find any of my family and that what I did. I got my son.”

Mr George said they are now focused on getting his son’s body home and giving him a Christian burial.

“It’s never going to be the same without John, but at least he’ll be home in Belfast where he belongs,” he said, adding: “I pray that I get justice for my son.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they have been assisting their Spanish counterparts with the investigation and had issued appeals for information after Mr George was reported missing.

On Wednesday, the PSNI said it was made aware on Tuesday that a body recovered in Spain was believed to be that of Mr George.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the PSNI through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk. Information will be shared with Spanish police.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested by police investigating the death of Mr George, has been released on bail in Spain.

The man, who has not been named, appeared in court in Torrevieja on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Valencian Community’s High Court of Justice said the man had been released with “precautionary measures” in relation to the “homicide of a northern Irish citizen whose body was discovered in Rojales on Tuesday”.

The spokesperson said the man has had his passport withdrawn and must appear at the court every 15 days.

The spokesperson said the court would now proceed with establishing the full facts of the case.