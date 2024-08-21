Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman arrested in probe into Belfast disorder

Some 42 people have been arrested in the police investigation into the disorder linked to anti-immigration protests.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 21 August 2024 10:29
Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A woman has been arrested by police investigating disorder linked with anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

The 42-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic in a public place.

She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 17.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA)
PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall (PA)

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a police spokesperson added.

Some 42 people have now been arrested by officers investigating rioting earlier this month which came after anti-immigration protests.

There have been 33 people charged in the same investigation.

