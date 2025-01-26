First and deputy First Ministers pause to remember holocaust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Minister have paused to remember the holocaust.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly attended an event in Belfast to remember millions of victims and survivors.

The event at Belfast City Hall also marked the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia and was attended by members of the local Jewish community and representatives of other faith groups and minority ethnic communities.

I am honoured to be part of the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration. As we pause to remember the past, we resolve to shine a light on suffering and injustice wherever it occurs today Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Around 300 people gathered on Thursday evening for the Regional Commemoration, hosted by The Executive Office in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Belfast City Council.

They heard from Holocaust survivor Peter Lantos who was a child in 1944 when, along with his family, he was deported to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He urged a message of hope that even in the darkest of times people should not lose faith in a better future.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly also spoke at the event.

The First Minister said: “I am honoured to be part of the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration. As we pause to remember the past, we resolve to shine a light on suffering and injustice wherever it occurs today.”

The deputy First Minister said: “Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us that we must not be complacent in the face of prejudice.

“Sadly, we see the same hate and prejudice that fuelled the evil acts of the Holocaust in too many places today. We must stand united against this.”

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said they were delighted to work again with the Stormont Executive in commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day in this significant anniversary year.

“This year’s theme, ‘For a Better Future’, reminds us that building a world free from hate and intolerance is our responsibility,” she said.

“As we gather in communities across the country, let us remember our duty to honour the victims and survivors by taking action – challenging prejudice and fostering understanding across generations and communities.

“By learning from the horrors of the past, we can create a present where freedom is cherished, protected, and enjoyed by every single person.”