Family pay tribute to woman and two teenagers found dead in Luton flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Grieving relatives have paid tributes to a mother and two teenagers who were found dead in a flat in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on Friday.

The family, in a statement released through Bedfordshire Police, remembered Juliana – whom they called Julie – as “a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world”.

They added that in her spare time she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity as “she was always putting others first”.

They said: “Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing.

“He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers.

“She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”

Police said that formal identification has yet to take place but they are believed to be the three members of the Prosper family.

They were discovered after officers were called to the scene on Friday at around 5.30am, where the three individuals were pronounced dead.

The family also thanked their loved ones and the wider community for their support over the past few days.

They said: “We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

“We’d also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve.”