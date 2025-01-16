BBC-promoted rapper probed over reports his lyrics glorify murder he committed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rapper promoted by the BBC is being investigated following reports that his lyrics glorify the murder he was convicted of.

Jake Fahri was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing schoolboy Jimmy Mizen, 16, by throwing an oven dish at him.

The glass dish shattered and severed blood vessels in Jimmy’s neck in a south London bakery on May 10 2008. Witnesses reported seeing Fahri swaggering from the shop with a smile.

The Sun newspaper has claimed that Fahri, now 35 and no longer in prison, is masked drill artist TEN who was showcased on BBC 1Xtra, with DJ Theo Johnson saying he “really stands out”.

In one of TEN’s tracks available on Spotify and YouTube, the balaclava-clad rapper appears to reference Jimmy’s death, the newspaper said.

HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has confirmed it is investigating the content as a priority.

The lyrics said: “Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry’s. Sharpen up my blade I’ve got to keep those necessary.

“Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he’s gonna throw the book at me.”

Another track says: “See a man’s soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone.”

It adds: “I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on.”

Fahri was released on licence in June 2023 and his music was pushed on BBC 1Xtra less than 18 months later, the Sun reported.

It said DJ Theo Johnson named him an “up-and-coming star”.

HMPPS said of TEN’s lyrics: “We are aware of this content and are investigating it as a priority.

“We take any material that could glorify violence or distress victims extremely seriously.”

Shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns said it was “extraordinary the BBC doesn’t vet people wearing balaclavas”.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Extraordinary the BBC doesn’t vet people wearing balaclavas.

“It could have been anyone.

“It is a murderer, whose victim’s parents have demonstrated enormous dignity.

“How much has he profited thanks to the BBC promoting his music which glorifies murder?”

Jimmy’s parents Barry and Margaret Mizen made headlines for their positivity in the wake of the murder.

They said it was “absolutely right” to forgive their son’s young killer but said they will never meet him.

In 2018, Mrs Mizen said at a memorial service for Jimmy’s death: “I feel it was absolutely right in my heart to forgive him because by forgiving him I’m able to do all the things I want to do, it allows me to look out the window and see the sun shining and the flowers blossoming.

“If I didn’t, it would fill me with so much hate that I wouldn’t be able to do these things.

“I do forgive him, but I forgive him for myself.

“Wouldn’t it be better if there was much more forgiveness in this world?”

The BBC said in a statement: “The song lyrics you have put to us have not been played on the BBC.

“Decisions on music are made on a case-by-case basis and we have strict editorial guidelines in place before any content is broadcast or posted.

“BBC 1Xtra does not glamorise violence and this individual does not feature on any playlists.”