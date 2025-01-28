Tardis, Dalek and Doctor Who costumes to go under the hammer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tardis, a Dalek and a variety of costumes worn in sci-fi series Doctor Who are to be auctioned.

The sale, which will run from February 11 to February 25, will feature outfits worn by David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi during their time as The Doctor in the long-running BBC show.

Also on offer will be a Traitor Dalek, which turned against its own and helped 13th doctor Whittaker, a Tardis from 2013 docudrama An Adventure In Space And Time, a Weeping Angel statue, and a Gravel Cyberman’s head.

Other costumes in the auction, which features more than 150 lots, include a top worn by Billie Piper as Rose Tyler, a jacket worn by The Doctor’s nemesis The Master (John Simm), and a wedding dress worn by Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The props all featured in the series between 2005 and 2022, with further items including an Ood head, an outfit worn by Jenna Coleman as The Doctor’s assistant Clara Oswald and a costume worn by Stephen Fry as C, the head of MI6.

Originally airing from 1963 to 1989, before returning in 2005, Doctor Who now runs to 884 episodes, with 97 episodes missing after they were deleted by the BBC between 1967 and 1978 for practical reasons, including storage space.

The show has seen 15 actors play the role of time-travelling alien The Doctor, including Tom Baker, William Hartnell, Christopher Eccleston, and Jon Pertwee, with the role currently filled by Ncuti Gatwa.

Each person that registers for the auction will enter a draw to win a bow tie worn by Smith as The Doctor, while the net proceeds from the auction will go to BBC Children In Need.

Registration for the auction opens on January 28 on the Propstore website, with bidding for all lots starting at £100.