BBC kicks off annual Children In Need special
The three-hour special is being broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The BBC Children In Need appeal show has returned to TV screens for its annual fundraising efforts.
The charity night is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush.
The three-hour special, filmed live from MediaCityUK in Salford, will be be filled with star-studded sketches, musical acts and surprises from a host of celebrities.
Doctor Who fans will be treated with a special auction as well as the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, introducing an exclusive preview from the upcoming Christmas special.
Stars of the BBC’s Gladiators will feature in the show “as you’ve never seen them before” while the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be joined by animated TV dog Bluey.
The show will also reveal the total raised by Paddy McGuinness from his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties.
The TV presenter and radio host completed his 300-mile charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland alongside Sir Chris Hoy, who he said was akin to “having a kickabout with Ronaldo” after the challenge.
Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.