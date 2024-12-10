What the papers say – December 10
Events in Syria continue to take centre stage on the front of Tuesday’s newspapers.
The Daily Mirror echoes Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s description of ousted president Bashar Assad as “The Rat of Damascus”, while the Financial Times says rebels are working to consolidate power amid fears of regional instability.
Asylum claims for Syrian citizens have been paused in the UK, reports the i and The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Mail focuses on a warning from a former MI6 boss about the threat to security from freed prisoners in Syria.
In Syria, The Guardian, The Times and The Independent focus on the fate of those who were imprisoned under the former regime.
The Metro turns its attention to the Lockerbie bombing, saying parts of the wreckage from the plane which exploded over the Scottish town 36 years ago is being taken to the US ahead of the trial of the alleged bomb maker.
Domestic matters occupy the front of the Daily Express, which warns of the impact of national insurance rises on children’s hospices.
The Sun focuses on football, saying referee David Coote has been sacked by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited after his position became “untenable” following videos appearing online.
And the Daily Star says Uranus holds the key to secrets of the universe.