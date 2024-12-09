British wife of ousted Syrian leader Assad ‘not welcome in the UK’, Lammy says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The British wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad is a sanctioned individual and is “not welcome here in the UK”, the Foreign Secretary has said.

David Lammy’s comments come after the Prime Minister said it was too early to say whether the Government would strip Asma Assad of her British citizenship.

Mrs Assad was born in London in 1975 and was raised and educated in the city. She is now believed to be in Moscow with her husband, where the overthrown leader has fled.

The rapid collapse of the Assad regime saw a coalition of rebel groups seize control of Damascus on Sunday.

Responding to questions in the Commons on Monday evening, Mr Lammy said: “I’ve seen mentioned in the last few days, Asma Assad potentially someone with UK citizenship that might attempt to come into our country, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK.”

Asked about the possibility of the Government stripping Mrs Assad of her British citizenship, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters: “We are far too early in any decisions about anything.

“At the moment we are hours, days into a fast-moving situation and that’s why it’s very important for us to continue to talk to our allies, including here in discussions I’ve been having today, to make sure that what happens next is peaceful.

“There’s a lot of moving parts in that, a lot of risks, I absolutely accept, and challenges, but they are going to be best met if we work with our allies towards that peaceful resolution and the rejection, the utter rejection, of terrorism and violence.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier on Monday that the Government has had “no contact or no request” for Mrs Assad to come to the UK.

It is understood that referrals were made to the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes team in relation to Mrs Assad in 2020 and 2021, but the matter was subsequently dropped.