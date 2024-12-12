Dame Edna Everage spectacles among items in Barry Humphries auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The personal collection of late entertainer Barry Humphries is going to auction, including a pair of diamante-encrusted spectacles belonging to his alter ego Dame Edna Everage.

A veteran of stage and screen, Humphries entertained generations with his satirical characters including the high camp of Dame Edna and the offensive cultural attache Sir Les Patterson.

The Australian star died in April 2023 aged 89.

A sale of around 250 items from his personal collection will take place at Christie’s in London on February 13.

The auction will include the diamante-encrusted Sydney Opera House spectacles worn by Dame Edna, which are estimated to sell for up to £1,500.

Originally a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, Dame Edna evolved into an increasingly boisterous and eccentric character, with “wisteria hue” hair and cat eye glasses.

Leading the sale is work by artist Charles Conder, whose painting Sand Dunes, Ambleteuse has a top estimate of £300,000.

Elsewhere, his collection includes a first edition copy of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest which is inscribed to Wilde’s publisher and has a ceiling estimate of £150,000.

The auction includes 19th century European and symbolist art, with Jean Delville’s L’Oubli Des Passions estimated to sell for up to £180,000, while Le Collier De Medailles by Fernand Khnopff has a top estimate of £100,000.

The full pre-sale exhibition will be on public view from February 7 until February 12.

Benedict Winter, associate director of private and iconic collections at Christie’s London, said: “Barry Humphries is best remembered for his comedic genius, but behind his famous figure was a true polymath and connoisseur.

“His passion for collecting and his insatiable appetite for deepening his knowledge was the driving force behind the acquisition of these fascinating and very diverse works of art.

“This refined and engaging collection provides compelling insights into the private world of this very public performer.”

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan while his talents extended into script writing and film producing.

In his stable of alter egos, he had the gentlemanly Sandy Stone, 1960s underground film-maker Martin Agrippa, sleazy trade union official Lance Boyle and archetypal Australian bloke Barry McKenzie among many others.

Christie’s will auction Barry Humphries: The Personal Collection in London on February 13 2025.