What the papers say – December 20

The bravery of Gisele Pelicot, the Frenchwoman who was raped by dozens of strangers after being drugged by her husband, features prominently on Friday’s front pages.

The Daily Express and Metro lead on Ms Pelicot’s husband and 50 other men being found guilty of sexual assault and abuse charges.

The Guardian focuses on Ms Pelicot paying tribute to other victims of sexual violence in the aftermath of the verdicts, telling them: “I want you to know that we share the same fight”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror’s front page calls Ms Pelicot the “world’s bravest woman” for staring down her abusers.

In political news, The Daily Telegraph reports Lord Mandelson will be made the next British ambassador to the US as the Government looks to win over the incoming Trump administration.

The Independent launches a new campaign to free Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese politician and activist who the newspaper labels “the world’s most prominent political prisoner”.

The Times and Daily Mail both concentrate on a warning from the Bank of England, which says the economy is stagnating following October’s budget.

The Financial Times says the Bank of England has also warned stubborn inflation could prevent it from cutting interest rates quickly.

Ofwat has approved a 36% price increase over the next five years with watchdogs warning further hikes may be necessary, according to the i.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports a “man who is so clever he makes Albert Einstein looks like a dimwit” has proof of an afterlife.