Travel disruption as Storm Darragh lashes Scotland with wind and rain

Storm Darragh has brought travel disruption to Scotland, with wind and rain battering much of the country.

The train line between Ayr and Girvan was shut after a large tree fell onto the tracks, while snow gates were closed on roads in the north-east of Scotland.

An amber wind warning is in place for parts of Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire until 9pm on Saturday.

Heavy wind and rain are also expected along the east coast of Scotland into Saturday night.

The storm has also affected other parts of the UK and Ireland, with a rare red warning for wind in Wales and south-west England in place.

The Energy Networks Association reported 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales were without power.

Scotrail said services on the line between Girvan and Ayr were disrupted by the tree on the tracks, with Network Rail sending a chainsaw team to the site.

There have been snow gate closures on the A93 and A939 roads, while the southbound A1 was restricted at Eyemouth due to a fallen tree.

CalMac also warned of possible disruptions to ferry sailings on the west coast.

Met Office presenter Clare Nasir told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme that winds on the east coast could peak at around 60mph on Saturday evening.

She said: “It will make for some very nasty conditions this afternoon.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said earlier: “The Met Office is warning us to expect another period of disruption this weekend, with Storm Darragh set to bring strong winds to the south of Scotland.

“The south-west in particular will likely see the worst of the conditions.

“High winds will bring challenges for the trunk road network, so travellers should make sure they plan their journey in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

“The Traffic Scotland website offers people the latest information on the trunk roads and the Traffic Scotland X page is updated regularly.

“You can also find details of wind-based closures for the bridges on the trunk road network, allowing you to check if your planned route is available.”