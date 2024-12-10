Elizabeth Emblem a fitting ‘tribute’ to officers killed on duty, say fathers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The fathers of two murdered policewomen have hailed the new Elizabeth Emblem as a fitting “tribute” to their daughters and others who have died in the line of duty.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone both received the emblem from the King during the first presentation of the awards, following the deaths of their daughters, Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, who were murdered after answering a 999 call.

Charles spent an hour with the families of 38 men and women who were fire fighters, police officers or other public servants, chatting about the loved ones they lost and handing over the nation’s gratitude in the form of the emblem.

Pcs Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were murdered by Dale Cregan in a gun and grenade attack after responding to a 999 call in Hattersley, Greater Manchester in 2012.

Following a campaign by Mr Hughes and Mr Bone, it was announced earlier this year that the emblem would be awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

Mr Hugues, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire said after the Windsor Castle ceremony: “We can’t change what’s happened, but I think if we can remember them and honour them in this way, that’s a quite efficient tribute – quite rightly so as well.”

He added: “It’s been a long arduous campaign but it’s been worthwhile in the end, to see so many families here today receiving it after so many years.

“It’s been quite poignant quite, emotional at times.”

Mr Bone, from Pool in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire, said: “It’s nice to be at the end of the process and (to get) recognition finally from the state for people who have lost their lives.”

Among the families were brother and sister Robert Marsh, 81, and Carole Henbury, 83, whose father Leslie Marsh, a firefighter working in Birmingham, died 75 years ago while tackling a blaze.

The fireman’s daughter said about the emblem: “I’m so proud to accept it on behalf of my father and my mother. Everybody here they deserve recognition and it’s taken too long to get it – but we’re very honoured to receive it now from His Majesty.”

Mr Marsh described how his father, a talented artist and musician, was due to be promoted before he died a few days after falling through the floor of a burning building and sustaining spinal injuries in February 1949.

“This man could play the piano so beautifully that people would stand outside the house and listen to him play, it was just incredible,” he said.

Mr Marsh described how their mother’s fire service pension was just 18 shillings a week, but she worked three jobs to support the family, adding: “It’s a credit to her we were both successful in business.”

The sister of the first woman firefighter to be killed on duty in peacetime Britain spoke of the positives following the death of her sibling Fleur Lombard, who died tackling a supermarket fire in Bristol in 1996.

Rebecca Lombard-Earl, 54, said: “We’ve had lots of markers over the years to keep her present and relevant … but this is obviously very special for my parents who couldn’t be here today.”

She was joined by her son Rowan, 17, who was born after his aunt died but whose parents became a couple when an old schoolfriend of Ms Lombard-Earl got in touch to offer his condolences.

“So without this and my sister we wouldn’t be here, so I feel like she’s kind of echoing through time, it was one of the good things that happened,” she added.

The emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Its design features a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, surrounding a Tudor Crown and the inscription “For A Life Given In Service”.

Jane Houng received an emblem in recognition of her daughter Rebecca Dykes a diplomat who was working at the British Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut when she was abducted by a taxi driver and sexually assaulted and killed in 2017.

Ms Houng has since founded the “Becky’s Button” organisation promoting safer communities through practical actions and meaningful collaborations including distributing free safety alarms to vulnerable women.

She described the emblem as an “honour” adding: “It strengthens my resolve to continue her legacy” and said if her daughter was alive “I know as a mother that she would be there pushing for gender equality, for raising awareness about gender-based violence”.