Quarter of drivers have left car running unattended to de-ice windscreen – poll
Most insurance policies do not cover thefts of vehicles which were unlocked or unattended with the engine running.
One in four (25%) drivers admits leaving their car running unattended while de-icing the windscreen, a new survey suggests.
Insurer Aviva, which commissioned the poll, warned that most policies would not cover the theft of a vehicle in that situation.
Some 19% of those surveyed said they have left their car unlocked while popping into somewhere quickly.
A fifth (20%) of respondents admitted driving without their windscreen being fully clear of snow, ice or debris, while the same proportion said they have driven through floodwater or a ford.
Aviva motor claims manager Martin Smith said: “Never leave your car unattended with the engine on or keys in the ignition either.
“If you do, you might not be able to claim on your insurance in the unfortunate event your car is stolen.
“All drivers are legally required to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy, which includes keeping windscreens, mirrors and numberplates free from snow, leaves, debris, ice and dirt.
“While we all want to reach our destinations quickly, safety should come first, especially as the risk of accidents tends to increase during periods of adverse weather.”
– The survey of 1,520 UK drivers was carried out by research company Censuswide in October 2024.