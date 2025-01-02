Train managers to strike for second time in dispute over rest-day working

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passengers on busy rail routes will suffer fresh disruption on Thursday because of another strike by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast will walk out for the second time this week in a dispute over rest-day working.

The intercity operator will run one train an hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester on Thursday.

We're disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on 2 January. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding Kathryn O'Brien, Avanti West Coast

There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

These trains will operate during limited hours – with the first train of the day leaving Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

The greatly reduced timetables will mean North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services.

Avanti said passengers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption and check the details of their last train home.

RMT members who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast will also be striking every Sunday from 12 January until 25 May 2025.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on 2 January. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the strike day we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

It is wholly unacceptable that replacement managers can be paid around £500 per shift, about double what our Avanti members earn—while not providing the same service for passengers RMT spokesperson

An RMT spokesperson said: “It is wholly unacceptable that replacement managers can be paid around £500 per shift, about double what our Avanti members earn—while not providing the same service for passengers.

“This kind of destructive approach has been seen time and again across train operating companies and is a hangover from the previous Conservative government, which encouraged practices that reward managers with excessive payouts instead of resolving disputes.

“Reaching a fair settlement would be more cost-effective and make far better use of Avanti’s resources.

“At the heart of the problem is a serious staff shortage, which is why there’s such a heavy reliance on overtime in the first place.”