Train operator takes 5,000 pupils on free trips

A train operator said it took more than 5,000 children on free trips under a scheme to help disadvantaged pupils.

Avanti West Coast provided 215 excursions for 5,250 schoolchildren aged between four and 18 through its Feel Good Field Trips initiative.

The programme for pupils at schools near the operator’s network – which runs between London and Scotland on the West Coast Main Line – began in April 2022 and ended this week with an event at the Houses of Parliament.

I've always believed that field trips are a vital part of a child's education, offering invaluable opportunities to broaden their horizons and experience places beyond their everyday surroundings David Savage, Community Rail Lancashire

The scheme provided “previously unattainable field trip experiences”, Avanti West Coast said.

All the schools involved had high rates of disadvantaged children.

Experiences provided through the initiative include outdoor adventuring in the Lake District, visiting Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent, and attending a behind-the-scenes tour and performance of stage show Murder On The Orient Express in Glasgow.

Former geography teacher David Savage, of the Community Rail Lancashire group, who facilitated the scheme, said: “This programme has enabled pupils to discover new things, often for the very first time, and to expand their understanding of the world.

“There is nothing more rewarding than witnessing the excitement and joy on children’s faces.

“I’ve always believed that field trips are a vital part of a child’s education, offering invaluable opportunities to broaden their horizons and experience places beyond their everyday surroundings.”

For many of these children it was the first time they had attended such trips or even been on a train. I was fortunate to see the excitement on their faces Andy Mellors, Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “For many of these children it was the first time they had attended such trips or even been on a train.

“I was fortunate to see the excitement on their faces when they discovered something new.

“The impact these days out have had on learning and development has been profound.”