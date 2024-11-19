Social media impact is ‘largest challenge’ within girls’ schools, teachers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than two in three teachers believe the impact of social media on pupils is the most pronounced challenge in girls’ schools, a poll has suggested.

Nearly three in five (58%) teachers said mental health issues is a primary challenge in girls-only schools, according to research by the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA) and ImpactEd.

More psychoeducational training would help pupils build “higher resilience” to handle challenges faced in the future, the report said.

The study – which involved surveys of teachers, parents, alumnae and pupils from 165 girls’ schools in the UK and Australia – examined the benefits and challenges of girls-only education.

A poll of 560 teachers – of which the majority had experience teaching in a co-ed school and/or a boys’ school in addition to a girls’ school – found that 67% said social media was the largest challenge in girls-only schools.

This research gives voice to every generation, providing the fullest expression of the female experience in girls’ schools from the youngest of girls in school to the oldest of alumnae Donna Stevens, GSA chief executive

When asked what they valued most about teaching at a girls’ school, the majority of teachers said they enjoyed being a role model to girls (58%) and that they could focus more effectively on the individual needs of girls (53%).

Nearly half (47%) said “fewer behavioural issues” was one of the aspects of teaching at an all-girls’ school that they valued the most.

The majority of stakeholders surveyed – which also included 1,128 parents, 1,425 alumnae and 5,547 pupils – said students are “more comfortable” in a girls’ school than they would have been attending a co-educational school.

Although some teachers suggested that more opportunities for interactions with co-ed schools would be welcomed for preparing girls for their futures.

The findings were released to more than 150 headteachers of girls’ schools at the GSA’s annual conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

Donna Stevens, chief executive of the GSA, said: “This research gives voice to every generation, providing the fullest expression of the female experience in girls’ schools from the youngest of girls in school to the oldest of alumnae.

“I’m proud to bring together all these voices and viewpoints from every kind of girls’ school, unifying state and independent girls’ schools’ experiences.

“The Girls’ Schools Association has always championed young women and places of learning to serve their interests best.

“In our 150th year it is right our association continues to examine and push for ever better educations for girls, so that they can have the best opportunities in the future.”