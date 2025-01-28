What the papers say – January 28

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz feature across several of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror carries a full-page picture of 95-year-old survivor Stanislaw Zalewski at a ceremony at the former camp with the message “It is our duty to remember”.

The same image features on the front of the Daily Express, alongside a picture of the King wiping his eyes during the ceremony.

Charles appears on the front of the Daily Mail, alongside the Princess of Wales lighting a candle in London, as it says “eyewitnesses to history’s greatest abomination” gathered for the anniversary, while the Metro says the returning survivors show that “in a place of no hope, there is always hope”.

The Times also carries a picture of Mr Zalewski, alongside a lead which says a Home Office review has called for changes in the way extremism is approached in the UK amid fears of two-tier policing.

Alongside a picture of the Princess of Wales lighting a candle during a Holocaust Memorial Day service, The Daily Telegraph leads on the same report, saying it recommends police should record more non-crime hate incidents.

The Independent gives its front page over to a picture of Palestinians heading back to Gaza for the first time in more than a year as part of a “long walk home” following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The launch of a Chinese chatbot occupies several papers, The Guardian says DeepSeek “shook faith” in the US artificial intelligence boom and saw tech stocks plummet, a story echoed by the Financial Times.

The Daily Star has its own spin on the story, labelling the conflict between the new and existing technology as the “War of the psycho scumbag chatbots”.

Former Premier League referee David Coote tells The Sun he was too scared to come out as gay while still in the “macho world”.

And the i concentrates on finance, saying UK banks are continuing to cut saving rates.