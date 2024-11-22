Minister opens new office ‘critical’ to Aukus submarine programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new office for specialists which will help deliver the Aukus nuclear submarine programme has been opened in Glasgow, with a minister saying it will play a “critical” role.

Defence procurement minister Maria Eagle also said the UK Government does not foresee any capability gaps as it retires older Royal Navy vessels.

The Rolls-Royce Submarines office will support the programme to build the Dreadnought class of submarines, which will replace the Vanguard vessels which carry the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

The company says it will create more than 100 skilled jobs, mainly in designing electrical components for the vessels.

Aukus is the name of the trilateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US to create a joint nuclear submarine project.

It's really brilliant that Glasgow is getting a slice of this. What better place, with the history of shipbuilding and marine engineering that there is here Maria Eagle, defence procurement minister

Rolls-Royce Submarines is expected to provide all the nuclear reactor plants for the attack submarines, which will enter service in the late 2030s in the UK and early 2040s for the Australian navy.

The office in Glasgow has been opened in response to the increased work the new orders are expected to create.

Ms Eagle opened the office near Glasgow Airport on Friday, saying it will play a “critical” role in the future programmes.

After an opening ceremony, she told journalists: “It’s a big job and Rolls-Royce do a lot of it when it comes to the propulsion side of things and it’s great to see them expand.

“They’re going to have to expand more to do all the work. It’s really brilliant that Glasgow is getting a slice of this.

“What better place, with the history of shipbuilding and marine engineering that there is here.”

Earlier this week, the Government announced it is retiring a number of older Royal Navy vessels in a bid to cut costs, including the landing ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark and the frigate HMS Northumberland.

The minister was asked about the procurement of new surface ships and what the Government is doing to ensure there are not slippages in the delivery dates, an issue which has plagued other military shipbuilding projects in the past.

New classes of frigates are currently under construction in Glasgow and Rosyth, Fife.

Ms Eagle said: “We have to do better at the processes we undertake, but ships do take quite a long time to build and I don’t think there’s any way around that.”

She said that under the Government’s current plans, there are no capability gaps as it retires the older Type 23 frigates.

Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: “The work we do for the Royal Navy is of critical strategic importance and to deliver it we need to harness talent from across the UK, not just from our base in Derby.

“The opening of our Glasgow office allows us to benefit from the region’s strong pedigree in electrical engineering and add to our own existing pool of nuclear experts.”