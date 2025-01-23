Man held after five people injured in suspected stabbing near Asda in Croydon
A man has been arrested after five people were injured following a suspected stabbing near an Asda store in Croydon, south London.
Police were called to Marlowe Way in Beddington on Thursday morning to reports of a stabbing at a warehouse.
Five people were treated for injuries by the London Ambulance Service at the scene, the service said.
One was taken to a major trauma centre in London and four other people were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service added.
A 54-year-old man who was taken to hospital had received non-life threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force confirmed a man has been arrested.
A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.21am this morning (Thursday January 23) to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way, Croydon.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance.
“Our crews treated five patients at the scene, before taking one to a London major trauma centre and four to other hospitals.”