Man held after five people injured in suspected stabbing near Asda in Croydon

Police were called to Marlowe Way in Beddington on Thursday morning.

PA Reporters
Thursday 23 January 2025 09:10 EST
Five people were treated for injuries by the London Ambulance Service (Jayne Outridge/PA)
Five people were treated for injuries by the London Ambulance Service (Jayne Outridge/PA) (PA Media)

A man has been arrested after five people were injured following a suspected stabbing near an Asda store in Croydon, south London.

Police were called to Marlowe Way in Beddington on Thursday morning to reports of a stabbing at a warehouse.

Five people were treated for injuries by the London Ambulance Service at the scene, the service said.

One was taken to a major trauma centre in London and four other people were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service added.

A 54-year-old man who was taken to hospital had received non-life threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed a man has been arrested.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.21am this morning (Thursday January 23) to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way, Croydon.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our crews treated five patients at the scene, before taking one to a London major trauma centre and four to other hospitals.”

