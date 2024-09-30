Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Asda apologises after stores open later than planned due to till issue

The retailer said the problem has been fixed and stores are now operating as normal.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 30 September 2024 07:21
The combined company is expected to be worth around £10 billion (Alamy/PA)
The combined company is expected to be worth around £10 billion (Alamy/PA)

Asda has apologised after some of its supermarkets opened later than scheduled after its tills were struck by a technical issue.

The retailer said the problem has been fixed and stores are now operating as normal.

A number of stores were due to open early on Monday morning but turned away customers until around 8am, when the checkout problem was resolved.

It is understood that issue was linked to a planned overnight update of technical systems, which took place on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “Some of our stores opened later than planned this morning due to a technical issue affecting checkouts.

“This has now been resolved and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Shoppers took to social media to vent their frustration over being unable to go shopping at their local store due to the issue.

In July, Asda was among supermarkets where customers had issues making card payments, with some retailers only able to accept cash due to a nationwide issue affecting payment systems.

