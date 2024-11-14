In Video: Man rescued from car submerged in swimming pool
The Arizona man mistakenly pressed too hard on the accelerator.
US police officers jumped into a swimming pool to save an Arizona man trapped in his submerged car after he accidentally drove into the water.
A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson said the man told officers that he mistakenly pressed too hard on the accelerator.