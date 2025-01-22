12 charged after phones stolen from Apple stores across London
Apple stores were targeted over the space of two-and-a-half weeks.
Twelve people have been charged after phones were stolen from 13 different Apple stores across London.
Apple stores targeted over the space of two-and-a-half weeks include Battersea Power Station and Regent Street, the Metropolitan Police said.
Three 15-year-old boys from Lambeth, a 17-year-old-boy from Lambeth, a 17-year-old-boy from Bromley, a 14-year-old-boy from Croydon, a 13-year-old boy from Lambeth and a 16-year-old boy from Cambridge were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to steal from a shop and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Layth Al-Darraji, 18, of no fixed address was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to steal from a shop.
A 13-year-old boy from Lambeth and a 14-year-old-boy from Bromley were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal from a shop and possession of a class B drug.
A 17-year-old-boy from Merton was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal from a shop and possession of a class A drug.
Five others were caught after police were called to a group trying to steal 50 iPhones from the Apple store in Brent Cross, north London.