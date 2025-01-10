Sir Anthony Hopkins shares message of support after ‘home destroyed in LA fires’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of support to those impacted by the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles, saying “the only thing we take with us is the love we give”.

The 87-year-old Welsh actor has reportedly lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire, the largest raging within the LA area which has destroyed thousands of structures.

Thousands of firefighters have been attempting to contain the wind-driven fires in California which have killed 10 people, ravaged communities, and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their properties.

In a message posted to Instagram, The Silence Of The Lambs actor Sir Anthony wrote: “As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it’s important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give.”

Canadian superstar Celine Dion said it was “so important for us to come together and help” each other as the wildfires continue to cause destruction.

The singer shared the message alongside a host of resources supporting those impacted by the fires.

“My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires”, she wrote in an Instagram post, adding: “Sending my love and prayers. Celine xx”

Reality star Paris Hilton, When Harry Met Sally actor Billy Crystal, Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are also among the celebrities who have lost their homes in the fires.

Socialite Hilton said she is feeling “truly indescribable heartbreak” after her Los Angeles home was burned down by the wildfires.

She revealed the destruction in a video posted to her Instagram which showed her home reduced to piles of ashes, with only a few walls and frames remaining.

“I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable”, she wrote.

“When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.”

Hilton continued: “What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything.

“It’s not just walls and roofs — it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.

“And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have.”

She applauded the firefighters, first responders and volunteers who are “risking their lives to fight these fires” and thanked those who have sent her “love, prayers, and kindness”.

US actor Milo Ventimiglia drew parallels between watching his Malibu home burn in the Californian wildfire and the fate of his character Jack Pearson in TV drama This Is Us, who suffers from smoke inhalation after his home is destroyed by a fire in the hit series.

“It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” the 47-year-old said.

Mandy Moore, who plays his on-screen wife in This Is Us, also lost part of her home in the flames.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges is among the most recent stars to confirm they have been affected after the family home that his parents bought in Malibu years ago, and he owned, was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire, a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports that the home he had lived in for over a decade had burned while he was appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast.

Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls star Ventimiglia, whose wife Jarah Mariano is due to give birth imminently, returned to see his home had burned to the ground.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family pledged one million dollars (£812,000) to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also understood to have donated supplies to people affected by the weather event.

The Sussexes invited into their home friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate, it is understood.

The fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscar nominations among events rescheduled as firefighters attempted to battle the blaze.