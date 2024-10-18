Camilla makes boy’s wish come true on arrival in Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Queen granted the wish of an avid royal fan with a serious blood condition whose dream was to meet a member of the monarchy.

Camilla accepted a posy from 12-year-old Ky, who has severe aplastic anaemia, after she arrived at Sydney airport with the King for their landmark visit.

The six-day trip is Charles’s first visit to Australia as King and will see the couple visit Sydney as well as the capital Canberra.

Ky’s life was saved by a bone marrow transplant from his sister Charlotte who was by his side as he presented the flowers to the Queen, organised by the Make-A-Wish organisations in the UK and Australia.

When the royal couple stepped off the plane they met a line of dignitaries including Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese, the country’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn as well as the youngsters from Adelaide.

The 12-year-old’s interest in the royal family began when his father bought him royal-themed toys from his holidays in England.

“I just like their personality as well and what they do with charities is really nice – probably Charles would be my favourite,” he said.

His wish to meet the royal couple was also in part inspired by the late Queen having tea with Paddington Bear during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

He also enjoyed watching the King’s Coronation last year.