Anne Hathaway mimics Sabrina Carpenter: ‘Please Please Please’ stay to vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was inspired by Sabrina Carpenter when she pleaded with young voters to “Please Please Please” remain in queues to cast their vote in the US election.

The Oscar-winner has performed a rendition of Carpenter’s hit 2024 song to students stuck in “crazy long lines” at University campuses – particularly in swing state Pennsylvania.

Putting on a pair of sunglasses, Hathaway said in a video posted on Instagram: “And I just wanted to say if you are on a line right now: ‘Please, please, please stay on the line,” she sang.

She continued with the adapted verses: “Voting is magic but also annoying, you waited out this long, let’s make it not boring, Oh please, please, please, hold the line.”

The Princess Diaries actress, 41, pleaded with students in the caption on her social media post, writing: “Whoa… hearing there are massively long lines at colleges and universities everywhere but especially in Pennsylvania.

“Please stay in line!

“Please let @joytothepolls & @pizzatothepolls know where you’re at and they’ll try to get you some pizza and music- democracy must be fed (and needs a beat).

“MOST IMPORTANTLY if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing time.

“Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted! These are your rights! Thank you voters!”

On polling day, Carpenter was among the famous faces encouraging US citizens to “vote today” on her Instagram story.

“Please please please, vote today. It’s time to make your voice heard.”