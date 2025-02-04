Anna Wintour says she will not stop working as she is honoured at palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour told the King she will not stop working as she removed her trademark sunglasses when she was honoured at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Dame Anna, 75, is best known as the long-serving editor-in-chief of Vogue, a position she has held since 1988.

She was made a Companion of Honour in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours list for her services to fashion, joining Dame Judi Dench, Sir Elton John, David Hockney, and Sir Paul McCartney, and said: “It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve.”

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded on June 4 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

Dame Anna, wearing Alexander McQueen, was asked whether it was true the Princess of Wales was offered global covers with Vogue, said with a smile: “Yeah, I don’t know where those (rumours) have come from, do you?”

Dame Anna, who flew in from Dubai and will be going back to New York, said: “It’s wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour.

“The last time I was here the Queen gave me a medal and we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time, and then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no.”

Dame Anna has also been running the Met Gala since 1995.

Artist Dame Tracey Emin has also been honoured at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, along with other recipients.

Dame Tracey, 61, was honoured with a damehood last year for her services to art.