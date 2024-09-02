Angela Rayner: Government actively considering definition of islamophobia

Support truly

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said the Government is “actively considering” its approach to islamophobia in devising a full definition following far-right riots.

Ms Rayner, also the Communities Secretary, criticised the previous government for “stoking division” as she pledged to address issues of community cohesion.

In 2019, the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on British Muslims devised a definition of islamophobia as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan (Manchester Rusholme) had previously written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, urging him to host meetings with Muslim community leaders and to formally adopt a definition of anti-Muslim prejudice put forward by the APPG.

In the Commons on Monday, Mr Khan said the riots had caused “fear and distress” amongst his constituents and members of the Muslim community across the UK, and asked what engagement the Government had had with those communities.

Ms Rayner said her department is “at the heart of the Government’s work to restore order and unity”.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) asked what the Government’s definition of islamophobia is.

Ms Rayner replied: “A new definition must be given careful consideration so that it comprehensively reflects multiple perspectives and considers potential implications for different communities.

“And we’re actively considering our approach to Islamophobia, including definitions, and we’ll provide further updates on this in due course.”

Shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch asked if the deputy Prime Minister had read a review published by Dame Sara Khan on threats to social cohesion and democratic resilience.

The report produced a number of recommendations including that the Government publishes a five-year Social Cohesion strategy, as well as proactively engaging with local authorities where there is concern that action could fuel serious conflict and violence or undermine social cohesion in a local area – for example in relation to asylum dispersal or other issues.

Ms Rayner told the Commons: “The Khan review into social cohesion is one part and element of what we need to do to get back to addressing the issues of community cohesion, as opposed to the divisiveness in the way in which the previous government looked at community cohesion.

“What I’d like to see, instead of the language and tone that we’ve seen from the (opposition) benches, is actually about the tone that (Ms Badenoch) previously took around how we can bring communities together, how we can work together to ensure that people can respect people’s differences and celebrate what makes us British.”

Ms Badenoch responded: “(Ms Rayner) has not read the Khan review, because if she had that’s not the answer she would have given.”

Ms Rayner replied: “I have read the review, and maybe it was because (Ms Badenoch) was busy launching a leadership campaign earlier today.

“But the point I’m making is over the previous government’s administration, there wasn’t an element of community cohesion. There was constant division and stoking division.”

She added: “What I’d like to see across education, across our department, across our Government, is about how we can celebrate our differences, how we can bring communities together.

“I hope (Ms Badenoch) if she is successful as leader of the opposition, works with us on that endeavour.”