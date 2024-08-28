Government sets up dedicated team tasked with speeding up housing delivery

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A dedicated team tasked with speeding up the delivery of housing has been established by the Government, as part of its commitment to overhaul the planning system and build 1.5 million homes.

The New Homes Accelerator will “support local authorities and developers to get shovels in the ground”, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said, ahead of its launch on Thursday.

As part of the scheme, planning experts will be deployed to potential housing sites to work through blockages and local issues.

This Government has a moral obligation to do everything within our power to build the homes that people desperately need and we won't hesitate to intervene where we need to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

There are 200 sites across England with outline or detailed planning permission for up to 300,000 new homes, which are yet to be built, according to Government analysis.

Ms Rayner said: “For far too long, the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes has been held back by a failure to make sure the development system is working as it should.

“This Government has a moral obligation to do everything within our power to build the homes that people desperately need and we won’t hesitate to intervene where we need to.

“Our New Homes Accelerator will quickly identify blockages, fix problems and support local authorities and developers to get shovels in the ground.”

The Government is calling on landowners, local authorities and housebuilders to come forward with details of blocked sites that have significant planning issues, so it can tackle the obstacles that are preventing the delivery of new homes.

More than 10,000 homes could be built at three “stalled sites” – Stretton Hall in Leicestershire, Tendring in Essex, and Biggleswade Garden Community in Central Bedfordshire – as part of the team’s plans.

A further 14,000 homes are being built at four large housing sites in Liverpool, Worcester, Northstowe and Sutton Coldfield, the Government said.

David O’Leary, executive director of the Home Builders Federation, said: “The planning process and everything associated with it delivers too little land and has long been a significant constraint on house building. Government has shown a welcome desire in the weeks since the election to address the problems.

Adopting a pragmatic approach to planning will increase the pace at which new homes are built and help to turn around ailing housing supply David O'Leary, Home Builders Federation

“A lack of planning-department capacity and misaligned incentives for other public bodies and statutory consultees has created a process with huge uncertainty. This creates an abundance of risk, resulting in longer development timescales and severe challenges, in particular for small and medium-sized house builders.

“Adopting a pragmatic approach to planning will increase the pace at which new homes are built and help to turn around ailing housing supply.

“Unlocking homes and delivering new communities will boost growth and support job creation while providing young people with access to new, more affordable housing.

“The housing market is complex and we look forward to working with Government to ensure that all aspects of the housing market are functioning more effectively.”