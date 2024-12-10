Photographer ‘trying to strike balance’ of job, says Rayner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said she is “trying to strike the balance” of her job with a taxpayer-funded photographer.

Ms Rayner said she was trying to let people “know what you’re doing and where you are” when she was asked about the hire on ITV’s Lorraine.

She also told the programme that government process can sometimes feel like getting “bogged down in the weeds”, as she spoke about her experiences of the first few months in office.

Asked why she has a photographer “following you around”, Ms Rayner told the programme: “There’s a kind of balance to be had, because sometimes you get ‘well, you never see her’, or ‘she’s only doing that for a photo opportunity’.

“So you kind of try and strike the right balance between letting people know what you’re doing and where you are.

“And then there’s others that will then criticise and say, ‘well, you’re just trying to project an image of what you’re doing’.

“So it’s kind of trying to strike the balance between seriousness of, here’s me, this is what I’m doing … ”

Earlier this year it was reported that the photographer had been hired by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as part of the department’s communication team.

While in opposition, Ms Rayner was critical of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s three taxpayer-funded photographers.

I think the frustration for me is I always want things done ... yesterday, and I’ve always been like that. I’m eager to prove that I could do it and also make change ... and government doesn’t work as quickly as that Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

In 2021, she said: “The public will be rightly questioning why there is apparently no limit on the money that can be found to pay for a coterie of vanity photographers for the prime minister.”

Ms Rayner, who serves as Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, told the programme that being in government can sometimes “feel a bit like you’re bogged down in the weeds”.

Asked whether there was anything that had frustrated her since getting into government, Ms Rayner said: “I think the frustration for me is I always want things done … yesterday, and I’ve always been like that. I’m eager to prove that I could do it and also make change … and government doesn’t work as quickly as that.

“You have to go through lots of processes, lots of consultations that you have to do before you introduce new legislation, so sometimes that can feel a bit like you’re bogged down in the weeds.”