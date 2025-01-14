Sorcha Eastwood begins legal action over Andrew Tate social media posts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland MP Sorcha Eastwood has begun legal action against influencer Andrew Tate and his brother over social media posts.

A lawyer for the Alliance Party MP said the posts were made on Friday, the day after she had told MPs that she was a “survivor of abuse” and had received rape threats.

We are instructed to issue legal proceedings against Andrew and Tristan Tate over their continued publication of social media postings on 10 January 2025 Kevin Winters, on behalf of Sorcha Eastwood

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said: “We act on behalf of Sorcha Eastwood MP.

“We are instructed to issue legal proceedings against Andrew and Tristan Tate over their continued publication of social media postings on 10 January 2025.

“We can confirm service of correspondence on today’s date to their solicitors.

“In light of the sensitivities of the issues engaged, we have no further comment at this stage.”

Ms Eastwood told the House of Commons last week that a member of the public “came up and said they wanted to rape me” during a school visit she was leading at Stormont.

During the debate on violence against women and girls, Ms Eastwood also raised concerns about incel culture, an online group who describe themselves as “involuntary celibates”.

The Lagan Valley MP said: “I am a survivor of abuse myself. Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman.”

She added: “We previously did a lot of visits to the Northern Ireland Parliament building Stormont whenever I sat there in the Northern Ireland Assembly, and during one school visit a member of the public came up and said they wanted to rape me.

“And there were two people there and we just kind of were paralysed with the response, and that was not the right response. Not from me, but from the people around.”

The posts that have caused Ms Eastwood to launch the legal action were made on social media the day following the debate.

Andrew Tate has previously been banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook after the platforms accused him of posting hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.

But he remains popular on X, with almost 10 million followers, many of them young men and schoolchildren.

Lawyers representing Andrew and Tristan Tate have been approached for a response.