Ex-Tory MP Jack Lopresti joins Ukrainian military

A former Conservative MP is serving in the Ukrainian military’s foreign legion.

Jack Lopresti, who was MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke from 2010 to 2024, lost his seat in the July election.

He revealed on social media that he is now serving with the International Legion of Ukraine in its defence intelligence division.

He said he has military duties but is also working on diplomacy and weapons procurement as well as supporting veterans and other charities operating in Ukraine.

“It is a huge honour and an immense privilege for me to serve in the Ukrainian military and help the gallant and amazing Ukrainian people in any way I can,” Mr Lopresti posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“They are not only fighting for their freedom and their right to exist as an independent and sovereign nation but they are also fighting for all of us in Europe and the rest of the free world.”

Mr Lopresti said he joined a cross-party UK parliamentary delegation that travelled across Ukraine last week, visiting veterans’ rehabilitation centres and Kyiv’s main children’s hospital and holding meetings with military commanders in Kharkiv.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine we all know he won’t stop there. Dictators have to be defeated or they never stop,” he said.

“The ramifications would also be enormous for the rest of the world, particularly in places like Taiwan.

“With the authoritarian axis of dictatorships – China, Iran and North Korea – on the march and clearly working together Ukraine must be supported and given the tools to win for all our sakes.”

Mr Lopresti’s ex-wife, former Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns who recently defected to Reform UK, said she and her son had not been aware he was joining the Ukrainian army.

She said she found out from his social media post and wishes him a safe return.

The UK Government continues to advise against travel to Ukraine, Downing Street said.

“We advise against all travel to Ukraine except some western regions of the country,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said.

“But the Government’s position in supporting Ukraine through military aid, through military equipment, is steadfast and will continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.”