BBC apologises to Amanda Abbington and upholds ‘some Strictly complaints’

An investigation was launched early this year into complaints about professional Giovanni Pernice.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Monday 30 September 2024 08:08
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington, who were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 (Ray Burniston/BBC)
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington, who were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 (Ray Burniston/BBC) (PA Media)

The BBC has apologised to former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington, saying it had assessed and “upheld some, but not all” of her complaints about Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour during her time on the show.

Sherlock actress Abbington, who pulled out of the BBC One show last year citing “personal reasons”, later claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”.

The review into Abbington’s complaints about her Strictly professional dance partner Pernice was launched earlier this year.

Pernice, who was not part of this year’s Strictly professional dancing line-up and has since joined an Italian dance show, previously rejected “any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour”.

The BBC said on Monday: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

“At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.”

The show returned on September 14 for its 20th anniversary with a new cast of celebrities, and some changes including having chaperones present “at all times” during rehearsals.

