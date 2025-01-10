Child sexual abuse inquiry chairwoman to face questions from MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairwoman of a seven-year inquiry into child sexual abuse will face questions from MPs, after calls for a further investigation into historical grooming gangs.

Professor Alexis Jay will appear before the Commons Home Affairs Committee on January 21, alongside the inquiry’s secretary, John O’Brien.

Scrutiny is expected to focus on how far Prof Jay’s recommendations have been implemented and how institutions have responded to her findings, which were published in 2022.

Committee chairwoman Dame Karen Bradley said: “We have a responsibility to ensure that the results of comprehensive public inquiries set up by Government are acted upon.

“For too long, children were failed by those who should have been protecting them.

“We are holding this session to understand how the Government and the different institutions within the remit of the inquiry have responded to its findings.

“We want to see if there has been progress in the wide-ranging change needed to implement a comprehensive child safety framework, and what more needs to be done.”

There have been calls for another national inquiry into historical grooming gangs in areas of the country, after X boss Elon Musk used his social media platform to launch a barrage of attacks on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

It came after the Government declined a request from Oldham Council for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town.

Ministers have said their priority is acting on the 2022 recommendations of a seven-year inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay into the issue, which have not yet been implemented.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir warned that launching a further inquiry, as opposition critics had demanded, could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse.

Labour veteran and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham later expressed his support for another investigation, and Tony Blair-era former minister Baroness Harman has also suggested issues raised by the grooming scandal should be looked at in closer detail.

The Conservatives have accused Labour MPs of having “turned a blind eye to justice” for victims of grooming gangs, after their bid to push for another national inquiry was rejected in the Commons earlier this week.

The amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill would have derailed a key piece of Government legislation if approved.

On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government would begin to implement Prof Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse, with further details to be set out in the coming weeks.