What did the child sexual abuse inquiry say about grooming gangs?

A multi-million pound seven-year inquiry described child sexual abuse as an “epidemic” in England and Wales.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) looked at institutional failings and found there were tens of thousands of victims across the two nations when its final report was published in October 2022.

Laws compelling people in positions of trust to report child sexual abuse and a national compensation scheme for victims failed by the state and other institutions were among a raft of recommendations.

It also called on the former Conservative government to hire a cabinet-level children’s minister and establish a child protection authority in its 458-page report, which brought together its overall findings, as it urged politicians to act “promptly”.

When asked at the time how likely it was the changes recommended would be adopted, inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay told a press conference: “We don’t have the power to force the government to do it, but they should do it and need to do it.”

In January last year, some 15 months on, she vented her frustration that action had not yet been taken and repeated calls for the recommendations to be implemented – demands she reiterated again on Monday.

Resisting calls for another review specifically into grooming gangs, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said IICSA’s work had been extensive and blamed the previous government for failing to bring in the recommendations, adding that now was the time for “action”.

The £186.6 million inquiry, set up in 2015, looked at 15 areas scrutinising institutional responses to child sexual abuse – including grooming gangs, investigations into abuse in Westminster and the church – and more than 7,000 victims took part.

But the inquiry had to survive a number of early blows with resignations and blunders initially throwing the future of the inquiry into doubt.

Some 325 days of public hearings saw testimony from 725 witnesses – including three former prime ministers, an ex-director general of MI5, victims, senior police officers and church leaders – while 2.5 million pages of evidence were processed and scores of reports published with 87 recommendations already made as a result.

In an earlier damning report, the inquiry found there were “extensive failures” in the way child sexual exploitation by criminal gangs was tackled, with police and authorities potentially downplaying the scale of abuse over concerns about negative publicity.

According to the February 2022 findings, which looked specifically at grooming gangs, child victims – some of whom reported being raped, abused, and in one case forced to perform sex acts on a group of 23 men while held at gunpoint – were often blamed by authorities for the ordeals they suffered while some were even slapped with criminal records for offences closely linked to their sexual exploitation.

The IICSA report said there was “a flawed assumption” that child sexual exploitation was “on the wane”, with councils and police forces denying the scale of the problem, despite evidence to the contrary.

IICSA concluded this might be down to a determination to assure they are not seen as “another Rochdale or Rotherham” – towns blighted by recent child sexual exploitation revelations – rather than a desire to “root out… and expose its scale”.

At the time Prof Jay said: “The sexual exploitation of children by networks is not a rare phenomenon confined to a small number of areas with high-profile criminal cases.”

The inquiry said it chose to base its probe on areas which had not already been the subject of other investigations (such as Rotherham, Rochdale and Oxford) in a bid to try and paint an “accurate” wider picture of the scale of the problem.

The findings instead detailed harrowing testimony from more than 30 young witnesses across six case study areas – Bristol, Durham, St Helens, Swansea, Tower Hamlets and Warwickshire.

The inquiry team said it “did not receive a reliable picture of child sexual exploitation” from these areas, with the data often “confused and confusing”.

There was evidence of child sexual exploitation by networks in all six areas, but that the relevant police forces were “generally not able to provide any evidence about these networks”, the inquiry said.

Two areas – Swansea and Tower Hamlets – said there was no data to suggest there had been any child exploitation by gangs, despite evidence to the contrary.

The report concluded: “It was clear from the evidence that none of the police forces or local authorities in the case study areas in this investigation had an accurate understanding of networks sexually exploiting children in their area.”

It added: “The focus should be on investigating the criminal conduct of sexual exploitation, not sanctioning children for what is frequently low-level antisocial behaviour.”

Council leaders and police chiefs must take charge on “eradicating attitudes and behaviours which suggest that children who are victims of exploitation are in some way responsible for it”, the 185-page report said.

It made six recommendations in response to its findings on grooming gangs, including calling on the Department for Education to ban “without delay” placing 16-year-old and 17-year-old children in semi-independent or independent care if they are a sexual exploitation victim or are at a “heightened risk” of becoming one.

Police forces and local authorities should also be required to collect specific data on all cases of known or suspected child sexual exploitation, including by criminal gangs and organised networks.