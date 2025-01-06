Former child abuse inquiry chairwoman urges Government to act over 2022 report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The former head of a national inquiry into child sexual abuse has called for the “full implementation” of reforms set out in her 2022 report amid calls in Westminster for the Government to launch a fresh review.

Professor Alexis Jay distanced herself from demands for a new independent probe and urged instead the introduction of measures like a child protection authority which she recommended two years ago.

She said: “Our mission is not to call for new inquiries but to advocate for the full implementation of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse’s recommendations. A child protection authority is critical to this process.”

In a statement, the Government said it was working “at pace” to deliver the reforms set out in the 2022 review, which found abuse was “endemic” across society in England and Wales.

“No child should ever suffer sexual abuse or exploitation and it is paramount we do more to protect vulnerable children – which is why we are working at pace across government to drive forward real action to implement the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse,” a spokesperson said.

“Professor Alexis Jay worked for seven years on a comprehensive independent inquiry and continues to work with survivors of these heinous crimes – and this Government is committed to working closely with survivors and expert groups like Act on IICSA.”

It comes as the Prime Minister is expected to respond on Monday to Elon Musk’s attacks on his record in tackling past grooming gang cases as director of public prosecutions (DPP).

Sir Keir Starmer has so far resisted speaking about the slew of online posts by the tech billionaire – who is a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump – which included calling him “complicit in the rape of Britain”.

As DPP, Sir Keir brought in a national network of specialist prosecutors for child abuse and sexual exploitation to oversee convictions against grooming gangs, and changed guidance to focus on the credibility of allegations rather than whether victims would make good witnesses.

Mr Musk also posted on X, which he owns, suggesting safeguarding minister Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham and called her a “rape genocide apologist”.

Earlier on Monday he suggested the Prime Minister was “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders, and in a separate post added: “Prison for Starmer.”

He also accused former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown of having “committed an unforgivable crime against the British people” and “sold those little girls for votes”, over his handling of grooming gangs while in office.

Health minister Karin Smyth said Mr Musk’s attacks on the Prime Minister were “wrong” and “most people in this country know that” as she spoke to broadcasters on Monday morning.

“It would be more helpful if Mr Musk wanted to use his platform to support victims,” she told Times Radio.

Asked whether she was worried about Ms Phillips’ safety, the minister said: “She’s a strong person. She will continue this work and we want to make sure that this work happens. That’s the critical thing here.”

Sir Keir is “not after praise” and “it’s not about him, it’s about the victims”, she told Sky News.

Asked when the recommendations would be implemented, Ms Smyth told LBC: “I’m afraid I can’t give you a date on that. We’re working at pace across Government… to implement those (reforms).”

The minister said the UK “will work with America” as “our international interests are best served by working together”, despite the interventions from a key member of Mr Trump’s inner circle.

Members of Sir Keir’s Cabinet also defended their colleagues over the weekend, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemning the tech billionaire’s attacks on Ms Phillips as a “disgraceful smear”.

She and the Prime Minister have an “actual record of banging up rapists, paedophiles and sex offenders, so they don’t need lectures from anyone else”, he said.

Social media platforms can help to clamp down on those grooming children online if Mr Musk wants to “roll his sleeves up and actually do something about tackling violence against women and girls”, he said.

The Tesla and Space X boss took aim at Ms Phillips after she wrote to Oldham council saying it must follow other towns such as Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry into historical abuse of children.

Labour is now facing calls for a new national inquiry from Reform UK and the Conservatives, the latter of which had refused a request for a public inquiry into events in Oldham while in government.

Sir Keir’s Government is against launching another nationwide probe and has said it is working to implement recommendations from Prof Jay’s inquiry, which concluded in 2022.

That inquiry looked into abuse by organised groups following multiple convictions of sexual offences against children across the UK between 2010-2014, including in Rotherham, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Rochdale and Bristol.

Campaign group Act on IICSA, chaired by Prof Jay, has called on the Government to set out a timeline for putting in place its recommendations.

It has also urged it to set up a child protection authority to cover the key recommendations of standardising data collecting and sharing, enhancing analysis and identification of organised networks and abuse patterns, and proactively funding measures to prevent abuse and support victims and survivors.