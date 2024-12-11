Alex Salmond’s niece to contest his former seat at Holyrood for Alba

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s niece will run to be an MSP in one of his former seats, the Alba Party has announced.

Christina Hendry, 29, will contest the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat her uncle had planned to campaign in before his death in North Macedonia in October.

He had previously held a precursor to the current seat in the Scottish Parliament, as well as its Westminster equivalent.

Ms Hendry was born in the north east of Scotland but currently works in child psychology in the Borders.

She said she has “happy memories” campaigning with Mr Salmond in the seat as a youngster.

“I want to honour his name and his legacy and stand in the constituency he announced earlier this year.

“In doing so, the people of Banffshire and Buchan Coast will be able to vote for a candidate with independence and Salmond blood running through their veins,” she said.

“It’s clear to me that the north east, and Aberdeenshire in particular, has been neglected by both governments. Our oil industry has powered the UK economy for decades yet I see little in return for these communities.

“That same industry is under attack now from both the Scottish Government and the UK Government – putting at risk tens of thousands of highly skilled and well paid jobs. We all know that once these skills are gone, they’re gone for good.

“Despite the promises made by Nigel Farage and the Leave campaign, Brexit has weakened our fishing industry and now our farmers are facing an uncertain future following (Sir Keir) Starmer’s inheritance tax grab.

“No other political party seems to be putting the interests of the north east first – that’s something my uncle Alex always did, and I will endeavour to do the same.”